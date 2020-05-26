Blessington Gardai appeal for information following assault

Gardaí at Blessington Garda Station are investigating a sexual assault that occurred on Saturday 7 March 2020, at approximately 3pm.

The victim was walking in Manor Kilbride/Blessington Road area when she was grabbed from behind by a man who assaulted her and exposed himself.

The suspect is described as being mid to late twenties, 5’9″, slim build with brown hair. He is missing his front top tooth. He had a Dublin accent and was wearing black tracksuit with grey on the shoulders.

If you can help call Blessington Garda Station at (045) 865 202