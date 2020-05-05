Bray Air Display cancelled

One of Ireland’s biggest events has been cancelled, it was announced this morning that the Bray Air Display would not go ahead in July as planned.

A statement said

“It’s a big disappointment to announce that the BrayAirDisplay 2020, which was originally due to take place on July 25th and 26th, is cancelled.

After very careful consideration, the unprecedented impact of the global COVID19 pandemic has forced this decision in the interests of the health and safety of spectators, participants and the organising team.

We will focus our energies on creating a spectacular event for 2021 when we hope to celebrate happier, safer times.