Bray prepares to re-open for business

A big drive is underway to unite Bray socially and economically as the town prepares to re-open for business.

Covid-19 has the country and Bray extremely hard. But the country is now gradually reopening safely, while trying to minimise the risk of a second wave and these vital steps are important to restart the local economy in Bray.

Local businesses are currently creating a safe environment for both customers and employees and in the coming weeks people will see these businesses reopening again on a phased basis.

These public health protection measures will consist of limiting the numbers entering business premises, ensuring social distancing is adhered to and that a rigorous cleaning plan is in place. In order for local businesses to prosper again we are appealing to consumers to adapt to these new measures, have respect and patience.

People should still stay at home as much as possible but when out for some exercise, they will notice how businesses contributes to the local community’s unique identity and are local job creators. As we emerge out of this crisis, the message is simple please: invest in our town, shop local first and let us have unity in our community.

Cllr Anne Ferris, Cathaoirleach, Bray Municipal District said: “As a community we have followed the restrictions which has helped slow the virus and save lives. Now more than ever we need to remain united in order to save our local economy and contain the spread of the virus.”

Bray.ie and braychamber.ie will continue to promote local businesses who are currently trading or planning on reopening safely under the Shop Local First initiative which was launched back in March.

The dedicated COVID-19 information hubs aim is to help connect local businesses with customers, share some practical hints, tips, supports and links to help the town and community bounce back. The hubs can be accessed via https://www.bray.ie/covid-19-coronavirus-update/, https://www.bray.ie/shoplocalfirst/ and https://www.bray.ie/covid-19-information-hub-for-business/.

In order to update local consumers on planned reopenings, we are calling on the local business community to tell us about it and we will do our best to re-share the information via our website and social networks. Local businesses can submit their reopening information using the form via the following link https://www.bray.ie/helping-bray-businesses-bounce-back/.

There are a number of simple actions currently being implemented across the town to help drive a message of “Unity in the Community” during these uncertain and challenging times.

They include:

Temporary public signage to help pedestrians observe social distancing rules throughout the major public spaces in the town. “Unity in our community” flags are flying high on the seafront to show a symbol of local strength, unity and pride. Temporary ground graphics will showcase “Positivity Stones” which aims to help promote positive mental health and wellbeing. The first positivity stones were added to Bray beach during Connect Ballywaltrim’s 24 Hour Youth Marathon last summer which was hosted by Connect Bray Neighbourhood Youth Project.

Normally, at this time of the year the summer event season kicks-off, but with those events cancelled we are very optimistic that our festivals and family focused events will be back stronger than ever in 2021.

“Hopefully, soon we can all meet up with our extended family and friends to create new memories, rediscover Bray’s absolutely amazing coastline and help our town prosper again,” concluded Cllr Ferris.

The “Unity in our Community” and “Bray Bouncing Back” campaigns are supported by Bray Chamber, Wicklow County Council and Bray.ie.

