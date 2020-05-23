Council planning department public counter to re-open on Monday

The planning department counter at Wicklow County Council will re-open to the public on Monday next (May 25th) but by appointment only.

However, any member of the public wishing to view a current planning file is advised in the first instance to do so online at: https://www.wicklow.ie/Living/Services/Planning/Planning-Applications/Online-Planning

Only in the event that they are not in a position to view the file online should they make a prior request with the Planning Department to view the file at the public counter in County Buildings, Station Road, Wicklow, by calling: 0404 20148 or by emailing plandev@wicklowcoco.ie .

When making an appointment customers will be required to complete a Health and Safety questionnaire regarding COVID-19. This information will be retained by Wicklow County Council for a period of 30 days to facilitate contact tracing if necessary but will be destroyed thereafter.

Members of the public accessing the Planning Public Counter will be required to adhere to the measures that have been put in place in line with HSE guidelines to facilitate physical distancing and ensure both public and staff safety

Wicklow County Council wish to thank the public for its co-operation.