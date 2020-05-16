County Council to open car parks from Monday

Wicklow County Council will reopen a number of car parks which have been closed since March on Monday next (May 18th) following discussions with An Garda Siochana, OPW, Coillte and the National Parks and Wildlife service.

Phase 1 of the Government’s roadmap for reopening society and business provides for the reopening of open outdoor public amenities and tourism sites (eg carparks, beaches and mountain walks etc) with effect from Monday the 18th of May, where people are non-stationary and where a 2m physical distance can be maintained.

Members of the public are being urged to adhere to the current 5km national restriction on public movement which will be enforced by An Garda Siochana.

Parking restrictions continue to remain at a number of locations around the County and recreational and other facilities such as playgrounds, outdoor gyms and public toilets remain closed until further notice. The Bray to Greystones Cliff Walk as well as the Beach Cliff Walk to Wicklow Head also remain closed. A full list is set out below and further details are on the Council’s website.

The Council urges people to adhere to the advice of the HSE. Stay at home and stay safe. If you must go outdoors this weekend, stay within 5kms of home, do not meet in groups and keep to the 2m physical distance. Further information and updates will be posted on the Council’s website, Wicklow.ie.

Recycling Facilities: Recycling facilitiesat Bray, Wicklow, Arklow, Avoca and Rampere are open this Saturday and on weekdays. Further details are available on the Council’s website.

Community Call: The County Wicklow Community Call helpline service continues to operate over the weekend during the hours of 8.00 am to 8.00 pm, Telephone: 1800 868 399 or email covidsupport@wicklowcoco.ie. Trained staff are available to co-ordinate assistance to elderly and vulnerable persons.

Water conservation: Wicklow County Council wishes to advise members of the public to please conserve water where possible over the weekend.IrishWater and Wicklow County Council are asking the public, both householders and businesses, to help in maintaining vital water and wastewater services by conserving water, where possible. In particular, non-domestic customers are asked to turn off all non-essential water in buildings which are not going to be in use for a period of time, including, for example, the automatic flushing of urinals. Domestic users are asked to refrain from using hose pipes for watering gardens/ washing cars etc. Irish Water is also appealing to the public to check for and report leaks to 1850 278 278.

Public Car Parks reopening from 18th of May:

Upper car park at Glendalough

South Beach car park, Mill Road, Greystones

Park and Ride, Woodlands Avenue, Greystones

Trafalgar Road, car park, Greystones

La Touche Road car park, Greystones

Harbour/Marina public car park, Greystones

Bray Head car park

Brittas Bay car parks north and south

Sugar loaf car park

Seaview Avenue car park, Arklow

South Beach car park Arklow

The Cove car park Arklow

Knockieran and Baltyboys car parks Blessington

Bray Harbour

Parking restrictions will be in place at:

Bellevue Hill, at Kindlestown Woods entrance, Greystones

Sea Road, Kilcoole, at Kilcoole train station

Sea Road, Newcastle, at the beach railway level crossing access

Magheramore Beach Wicklow

Sallygap Wicklow

The Strand Road Bray

Recreational and other facilities remain closed: