Department of Agriculture issues extreme fire warning for weekend

Following warnings from Gardai this week in relation to the lighting of bbqs and campfires in upland areas, the Department of Agriculture have just issued a “red warning” for forest fires this weekend due to the persistant high temperatures.

The “red warning” is the most extreme warning level issued by the department, meaning that any ignition source can give rise to rapid and unpredictable wildfires. People are being highly urged to avoid using bbqs, lighting campfires, or even flicking cigartette butts near woodland areas.

Under these conditions, fire can ravage upland areas and create dangerous challenges to suppression efforts – potentially leading to major emergency scenarios.

Wild experts have warned that forest fires, whether started intentionally or unintentionally, have the capacity to wipe out entire habitats, and the Wicklow Mountains are at the greatest risk due to their high density of trees and vegetation.

