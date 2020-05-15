Disappointment at the closure of underpass at Bray Harbour by Irish Rail

Wicklow Sinn Féin TD John Brady has expressed disappointment at the closure of the underpass at Bray Harbour by Irish Rail. The widely used underpass which has been fully open for a number of months now was closed without notice on Friday when the gates were locked, stopping any pedestrians or cyclists using it. Deputy Brady said that an immediate solution must be put in place to ensure the underpass can remain permanently open.

Deputy Brady said “It’s really disappointing that on Friday afternoon Irish Rail locked the gates at the underpass at Bray Harbour. The gates had been open for the last few months and the underpass is a widely used by pedestrians and cyclists.”

“A permanent solution needs to be immediately found to ensure that the underpass can remain fully open. I believe the main concern Irish Rail has is vehicles using the underpass and the fear that they might damage the bridge. If this is the main concern, this can easily be addressed by placing bollards on the road to restrict any vehicles using the underpass. This would allow full access for pedestrians and cyclists.”

Cllr Grace McManus said “We are all searching for some positivity and community spirit at this time, and by all accounts the underpass being open has been of great benefit for people during their daily exercise. Until there is a permanent license agreement with Irish Rail to have the underpass open full time, I would urge that it’s kept open now, as it has been, due to the unprecedented circumstances we find ourselves in”

Cllr Dermot O’Brien said “Last December Sinn Féin tabled a motion in Bray Municipal District in relation to the underpass. It called on the council to work on getting the underpass permanently opened. It’s vital that an agreement is put in place to ensure the underpass can remain permanently open.”

Deputy Brady concluded “I have been in contact with both Irish Rail and Engineers in Wicklow County Council with a view of having this issue swiftly resolved so it can remain open.”