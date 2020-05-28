Don’t forget your Sunscreen when going out today

Take care if you are going out in the sunshine today highs of 21 to 26 degrees inland and it will only be slightly cooler in coastal areas, light breezes are forecast, the fine weather is set to continue over the weekend, here are tips to keep safe while enjoying the beautiful weather.

It’s natural to enjoy all kinds of outdoor activities! The Sun Safety Alliance (SSA) encourages you to be safe by following these sun-safety tips year-round to help prevent serious skin damage—and possibly skin cancer—later!