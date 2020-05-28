Don’t forget your Sunscreen when going out today

Take care if you are going out in the sunshine today highs of 21 to 26 degrees inland and it will only be slightly cooler in coastal areas, light breezes are forecast, the fine weather is set to continue over the weekend, here are tips to keep safe while enjoying the beautiful weather.
It’s natural to enjoy all kinds of outdoor activities! The Sun Safety Alliance (SSA) encourages you to be safe by following these sun-safety tips year-round to help prevent serious skin damage—and possibly skin cancer—later!
- Keep in mind the sun is strongest between 10 am and 4 pm.
- Wear clothing that’s dark and tightly woven.
- Wear a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses.
- Remember that UV rays bounce off sand, snow, concrete, and water.
- Do not use sun tanning beds.
- Keep very young children (6 months or less) out of the sun.
- Sunscreens need to be applied liberally and evenly over all exposed areas.
- Apply a sunscreen with a SPF of 15 or higher whenever you’re outdoors. To achieve adequate UV protection you should use products that provide broad spectrum protection, which means protection against both UVB and UVA rays. For broad spectrum protection, look for products that provide an SPF of at least 15 and contain ingredients like Avobenzone (Parsol 1789) or zinc oxide.
- For children, the SSA recommends sunscreen with an SPF 30 or higher.
- Apply sunscreen before going outdoors and reapply often.
- Reapply sunscreen after swimming, perspiring, and toweling off.
- Provide complete sunscreen coverage for your skin (including neck, ears and lips!).
- For people with thin or thinning hair, apply sunscreen to the scalp as well.
- And remember stay in the shade whenever possible!