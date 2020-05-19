Dublin Marathon and Race Series cancelled

The Dublin Marathon is the latest event to be cancelled due to Covid-19.

The organisers have announced its cancellation due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

It is the first time the race has been cancelled since 1980.

A statement from the organisers read as follows.

It is with great regret that the organisers of the Dublin Marathon have today announced the cancellation of the 2020 KBC Dublin Marathon and Race Series.

Jim Aughney Race Director said: “We know this is extremely disappointing for all runners, especially those who secured marathon entries. We made the difficult decision in the best interest of the health and wellbeing of all those involved in making our events such a success from runners, supporters, volunteers, sponsors, to suppliers. We explored many alternatives for running the events safely but ultimately none were viable.”

All entries for the 2020 KBC Dublin Marathon and the Race Series will be valid for the 2021 races. For those who do not wish to avail of this, a full refund option is available.

Aidan Power Director of Marketing and Corporate Affairs of KBC said “Whilst this decision will disappoint the many loyal runners and spectators of the KBC Dublin Marathon, it is essential that public health and wellbeing takes priority over everything else. This is the right and responsible decision that the event organisers of the Dublin Marathon have taken and KBC as sponsors remain committed to its support and look forward to welcoming runners again in 2021.”

