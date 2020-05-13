‘Encouraging signs that country can begin easing restrictions next week’ – Chief Medical Officer

The Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Tony Holohan, has said that there are encouraging signs that we will be able to begin easing restrictions next week on Monday the 18th of May.

Dr. Tony Holohan said “Our reproduction number is where we want it to be and the level of infection that we are detecting in the community now with the positivity rate at around 3% is giving us a sense of encouragement in relation to where we will be and our readiness to move on.

“But that is not to say that today is the day. If we are going to be easing restrictions, it will be in respect of an assessment we will formally do at the end of this week.”

This first phase would involve the re-opening of some retail stores and the resumption of outdoor work. However, the public will be urged to wear face masks at all times in certain public settings, such as public transport or in shops.

However, the final decision has yet to be made, and this will be dependent on advice given by the National Public Health Emergency Team.