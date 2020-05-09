fbpx

Enda to host YouTube concert in aid of Wicklow Hospice

Enda P Kelly will host a live YouTube concert in aid of the Wicklow Hospice at 5pm on Sunday (May 10).

Enda was runner up in the Wicklow’s Got Talent competition which was held in the Arklow Bay Hotel last November.

Enda will have a few friends singing also.

The concert will be available via www.wicklowhospice.ie, Wicklow Hospice FB page, Enda’s You Tube Channel and many forums throughout Co Wicklow.

All donations in aid of the Wicklow Hospice greatly appreciated, if you wish to donate visit JustGiving.

