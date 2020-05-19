Funding announced for Local Authority harbour projects

Funding was announced today by the Department of the Marine for a number of Local Authority harbour projects in Arklow and Wicklow.

The Local Authority programme forms part of the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine’s 2020 Fishery Harbour and Coastal Infrastructure Development Programme, whereby the Department co-funds up to 75% of the total cost of approved projects, with the Local Authority providing the balance.

North and South Piers, Arklow, €45,000

Installation of new LED sectored light with a range of 9 miles on the North Pier. Installation of Solar Marine Grade 15 Watt lights along the North Pier. Installation on the South Pier of an MSM sectored LED lighting and associated cabling.

Packet Pier, Wicklow, €52,500

Supply and installation of a new heavy duty 50 tonne mooring bollard. In addition three 7.5/10 tonne mooring bollards to be installed at locations on the Packet Pier.

North & South Quay, Wicklow, €33,750

Upgrading of existing and installation of new ladders with handrails along the North and South Quay.

East Pier, Wicklow, €61,875

Minor improvement works at East Pier to include: Installation of vertical rubber fenders; Installation of LED lighting; Replacement of damaged railings and installation of new railing at certain points; Provision of power and water points; Improvements to steps leading to water at top of Packet Pier and lifeboat end; Installation of 3 No. new ladders; Installation of 2 to 3 small bollards between existing bollards to increase capacity/ reduce crossover.

Wicklow & Arklow Harbour, €22,500

Erection of Safety Signage around the harbours and piers.