Gardai in Wicklow have seized drugs for the third time in two days, on Friday two searches were carried out in the Wicklow district which resulted in the seizure of over €5,000 cash, 35 grams of cocaine, 100 grams cannabis herb and several mobile phones.

This morning in Rathdrum cocaine valued at €17,000 as well as a small quantity of cannabis and €1,755 cash with a weighing scales, mobile phone and tablet also seized.