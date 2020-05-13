Gardai seek public help in effort to trace missing Carlow man

Gardaí are seeking the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of Joseph Savage, 32 years, who is missing from the Bagenalstown area of Carlow since 11/05/2020.

He is described as being approximately 5’10”, with short fair hair, of stocky build with blue to green eyes. When last seen Joseph was wearing a grey hoodie and blue jeans.

Gardaí and Josephs family are very concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Gardaí in Carlow on 059 913 6620 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.