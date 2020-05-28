Gardai turn away over 100 cars from Wicklow beaches

Gardai in Wicklow turned away more than 100 cars from Magheramore and Brittas Bay today (Thursday).

As temperatures soared well into the mid-twenties motorists fromas far away as Clonee, Dundalk and many pats of Dublin took their chances to make it to the beach.

More than 40 Fixed Charge Notices were issued to cars that were illegally parked.

Despite Gardai having a heavy presence at the beaches and tourist spots in the county, people are still willing to take the chance.

With the Bank-Holiday week-end almost upon us Gardai saying they will be doing their best to make sure people keep within the 5km rule, anyone that does not live within the area will be turned away.

Last weekend Gardai issued Fixed Charge Notices to cars at Magheramore and also had cars towed away, it seems not everyone is getting the message.

Speaking at the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today, Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said: “Next week we will see figures that reflect the impact of Phase 1 measures on key disease spread indictors. It is our hope that the r-number will remain below one and our progress is preserved.”

(Pic.Wicklow Gardai)