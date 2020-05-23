“Get On Yer Bike” Wicklow TD Urges Commuters To Sign Up For The Cycle To Work Scheme

Fianna Fáil Health Spokesperson Stephen Donnelly has urged Wicklow commuters to sign up for the Cycle To Work Scheme.

He said now was an ideal time for people to switch to a more environmentally friendly way of travelling.

Bike shops have just been allowed to reopen as part of Phase One in the easing of restrictions.

The scheme aims to encourage you to cycle to and from work. Under the scheme your employer can buy a bicycle and safety equipment for you.

And you can pay off what you owe through your wages over a 12month period.

However, there is a limit of €1,000 per bicycle purchased but bike helmets and reflective gear are also included.

Deputy Donnelly said: “There has never been a better time to take up the Cycle To Work Scheme.

“Congestion has been a major problem for commuters in Wicklow but the more people willing to switch from four wheels to two will help to ease the problem.

“Not only is cycling incredibly good for your physical and mental health but it is also brilliant for the environment.

“The Cycle To Work Scheme is an invaluable initiative which I would encourage as many people as possible to take part in.

“Improving cycle lanes and cycle infrastructure needs to be a key priority for the next Government.

“The new Government will need to invest in safe and physically separated cycling lanes, to ensure cycling goes from strength to strength

“The way we travel and work is going to radically change over the coming months as we come to terms with a world in which Covid-19 looks set to remain for the foreseeable future.”