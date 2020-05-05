Global Certificate launches to recognize Ireland’s hospitality professionals

A new Global Certification is being launched this week with the purpose of recognizing the skills of those employed or recently unemployed in Ireland’s hospitality industry.

Your Future. Your Skills is a collaborative project between lead partner Kildare and Wicklow Education and Training Board and Dublin and Dun Laoighaire ETB, Kilkenny and Carlow ETB and City and Guilds.

The Global Certification allows those working in hospitality to gain a professional recognition for their skills and experience against an international benchmark, in the form of a digital badge.

Digital Badges are the latest technology in skills certification, they provide a secure way to showcase achievements online, through a single click.

The Global Certification is fully funded by Solas. There is no cost to the applicant. Eileen Cullen, Area Training Manager for KWETB says ‘We recognise that the Hospitality sector has been significantly hit by the Covid-19 global health crisis. This sector is a pillar of the Irish economy. We would like to support, the people who make up this important sector, enabling them to achieve a certification of the skills they have worked hard to achieve’

To apply simply visit www.yourfutureyourskills.ie, choose the digital badge you would like to apply for and we will guide you through the rest.

Your Future. Your Skills is supported by Fáilte Ireland, Irish Hotels Federation and the Restaurants Association of Ireland.