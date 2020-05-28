Health Minister reveals encouraging chart on Ireland’s battle with covid-19

Minister for Health Simon Harris today revealed a pie chart detailing the latest coronavirus figure in Ireland, and it has better illustrated what Ireland is facing right now.

The Minister for Health shared this pie chart on Twitter earlier today.

A chart that gives you an overview of how Ireland’s battle against #Covid19 is progressing. So pleased to see 22,089 people now recovered & thinking of the 1,083 people sick currently. My thoughts will always remain with the families and friends of those who have died. Stay safe pic.twitter.com/GR645JMm1n — Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) May 28, 2020

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre released the following data regarding the overall impact of covid-19 as of last Monday the 25th of May.

57% of ill are female and 43% are male.

The median age is 48 years.

3,251 cases (13%) have been hospitalised.

Of those hospitalised, 399 cases have been admitted to ICU.

7,891 cases are associated with healthcare workers.

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 11,961 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,451 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,408 cases (6%).

Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 40%, close contact accounts for 58%, travel abroad accounts for 2%.

The Minister for Health then reminded that, though 90% of cases have recovered, “we cannot afford to stop the hard work involved in suppressing this virus.”