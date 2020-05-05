Help Masks4Wicklow make masks for frontline heroes

Masks4Wicklow are a close-knit group from Wicklow Town who are sewing up much-needed masks for our frontline workers, and they need your help to keep going.

The masks, while free for frontline workers, come from fabrics purchased by the group themselves, which is why they need your help to keep buying fabric and sewing the masks.

You can donate to them by clicking here.

€40 gets 5m of 100% cotton, enough to make 50 masks, while €30 gets a roll of elastic, enough for 100 masks.

These facemasks are :

*Free to frontline workers & vulnerable people.

*Well researched by Mask4allireland & proven to offer a very satisfactory level of protection.

*Made of 100% cotton (insert disposable filter) which makes it easily washable & reusable.

If you know of someone or groups in the community that may benefit from getting free facemasks , please get in touch with us, we will be delighted to help.

You can contact the group here.

Email Ctheobald.00@gmail or call Christine Theobald 086 3320320

Masks4Wicklow are Julie Watson, Alice Hannigan, Debbie McGlade, Sophia Cussen & Christine Theobald.