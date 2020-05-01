Hike to the Carbon Tax will hit hard the many people that are struggling

Wicklow Sinn Féin TD John Brady has sharply critised the increase to the Carbon Tax which takes place on 1 May and said at the very least it needs to be deferred. Brady said the carbon tax hike on fuel will increase by €6 from €20 per tonne to €26 per tonne on solid fuels will hurt many families that are already struggling due to the fallout from the Covid19 crisis.

Deputy Brady said “Now is definitely not the time for the carbon tax increase which will happen on 1 May. Sinn Féin have contacted the Minister for Finance and asked that at the very least the increase should be deferred. This tax increase in the middle of a pandemic is totally wrong, every single euro counts for so many people.”

“The timing of this hike to the Carbon Tax with hit hard the 590,000 people have lost their jobs as a result of Covid19 and 427,000 workers that are on the Wage Subsidy Scheme, many of them receiving greatly reduced incomes.”

“Climate change is perhaps the defining challenge of our generation and must be faced head on. But the way to fight climate change is not to penalise ordinary families and working people by increasing their fuel costs or utility bills. That is not something we in Sinn Féin will support.”

“Sinn Féin has consistently opposed any hike to the Carbon Tax. The timing of this increase will be a bitter pill for many people to swallow. We have contacted the Minister for Finance to at the very least defer this hike which is to kick in on 1 May.”