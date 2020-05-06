Home-Schooling supports from Wicklow County Council library service

The COVID-19 lockdown and restrictions have not prevented the Wicklow County Council library service from seeking safe ways of continuing to serve the community, including home-schooling.

Staff have been working away behind the scenes to come up with ways they can help families who are home-schooling their children.

They are making two proven online supports available to parents who want to help their child improve their reading, writing, spelling and comprehension.

These supports are TTRS of Touch, Type, Read and Spell and Lexia. Both programmes are recommended by educational psychologists as valued resources for children who may be a bit delayed or struggling with their reading.

These resources are available at no cost to children living in County Wicklow. Please email libraryoutreach@wicklowcoco.ie for further information.