IFA warn against farm machinery pranks on social media

The president of the IFA (Irish Farmers’ Association) has hit out at online pranksters who have been using farm machinery to enact outrageous scenes for social media apps such as TikTok.

Tim Cullinan, president of the IFA, said “This practice is grossly irresponsible and is an accident waiting to happen.

“I am disgusted that people could be so casual and have no regard for the dangers involved in what they are doing.

“All farmers and contractors need to make it clear to their employees that engaging in these practices is a sackable offence,”

Short videos on the social app, TikTok, have shown people using farm machinery and quad bikes dangerously in order to gain online recognition.

Eight people have been killed on Irish farms this year so far.