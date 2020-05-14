Irish Coeliacs bid to set World Record, for gluten free online Tea Party

Ireland’s 50,000 coeliac disease sufferers and 350,000 others who are gluten intolerant are being urged to logon and help set a record for the world’s largest ever Gluten Free Online Tea Party.

The event is being staged by the Coeliac Society of Ireland to mark National Gluten Free Day on 14th May as part of Coeliac Awareness Week (11th-17th May), which is sponsored by Promise Gluten Free.

The Tea Party runs from 11am-12pm and Coeliac Society CEO Gill Brennan says that, with Ireland still on lockdown and thousands of coeliac sufferers self-isolating or cocooning, it is an ideal opportunity for people to come together and share their experiences of living gluten free.

Gill explained: “There are world records for tea parties and online parties but we’re pretty sure there’s not yet one for a Gluten Free Online Tea Party. We want people with coeliac disease and those who are gluten intolerant to joins us at the party so we can try and set a world record and make National Gluten Free Day 2020 one to remember for the right reasons.

“Alongside the tea, coffee and gluten free treats, there will also be information, advice and, perhaps most importantly, a bit of craic for all those who take part.”

The tea party video call will run on Zoom from 11am-12pm. Alongside great brews and tasty gluten free treats, it will feature quiz questions and prizes, including €50 All4One vouchers, nutritional advice and dietetic clinics from dietitian Sarah Keogh, and cooking tips and recipes from gluten free food producers such as Promise Gluten Free and artisan baker Rosaleen’s Kitchen.

Gill added: “The choice of gluten free foods and ingredients is constantly growing, and it’s great to be able to tell the coeliac and gluten-free community about the delicious products being created by Promise Gluten Free, Rosaleen’s Kitchen and other innovative Irish gluten free food producers.”

Details for how to register for the Gluten Free Online Tea Party can be found at www.coeliac.ie.