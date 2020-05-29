“Irish Elvis” Brendan Bowyer passes away aged 81

Irish singer Brendan Bowyer has passed away aged 81 in Las Vegas.

Dubbed the “Irish Elvis” Brendan was a member of the Royal Showband and the Big Eight and will be best remembered for his hit “The Hucklebuck”.

His family announced his death on Social Media saying “It is with deep sadness and regret that we announce the passing of Brendan Bowyer.

Ireland’s most beloved international entertainer for 62 years.

“Brendan passed away peacefully in Las Vegas on the late evening of May 28, 2020.

“He was surrounded by the unending love of his wife of 53 years, Stella, his three children, Brendan Jr., Aisling, Clodagh, and his two grandchildren, Liam and Nora Stella.

“Brendan was hoping to get back to his homeland, Ireland, one last time. He was 81 years old.”