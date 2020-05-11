“Let’s Keep Wicklow Talking” and together we can reduce the feeling of loneliness and isolation that some may be experiencing during the COVID-19 emergency, according to the County Wicklow Community Response Forum.

Community groups and individuals can reach out and:

T – Take the time to chat – together we can get through this

A – Ask your neighbour how they are doing

L – Let your neighbour have your contact details

K – Keep in regular contact by telephone or video call

I – Initiate conversations with a friendly wave or smile

N – Never feel alone – Wicklow Community Call Helpline is here to help you

G – Get talking – Its good for you and your community

County Wicklow Community Response Forum want to build on the fantastic community mobilisation that has taken place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

All over the county volunteers have been helping people to stay safe by collecting and delivering their shopping, medication, newspapers, walking their dogs and a myriad of other requests for assistance that have been answered. As the restrictions continue it is important that people continue to stay safe.

Therefore, the County Wicklow Community Response Forum is launching this campaign to Keep Wicklow Talking to encourage people to smile, have a chat (at a safe distance), let them know your contact details so that you can chat about the GAA glory days or who should have won “Strictly Come Dancing” this year.

Remember that some people find it difficult to ask for help so an encouraging smile or wave can make that vital connection. Friends, neighbours, family and community groups – we can all play a part in reducing loneliness and keeping Wicklow connected.

County Wicklow Community Response Forum also want to remind people that anyone who needs help or is experiencing loneliness can call 1800 868 399 or text 087 245 6874 or email covidsupport@wicklowcoco.ie 8am-8pm seven days a week, or you can call the ALONE National Helpline 0818 222 024. Other supports can be found at YourMentalHealth.ie or gove.ie/together.