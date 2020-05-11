Lions helping to save lives

Wicklow and District Lions Club have received much acclaim from various agencies for their support for PPE equipment. They have also have received a big Thank You from Lions Headquarters.

Lions Clubs Ireland have come up with the much talked about Hero Face Shield . It is a full-face visor designed to be used by front line workers in the battle against the COVID19 virus.

It is a vital piece of Personal Protective Equipment in the armoury of kit helping to protect those who put themselves at risk to help others. Current statistics show front line staff account for almost a quarter of the Covid-19 cases in Ireland.



The HSE has already noted that, as the visor has no moving parts, it is easier to sterilise and reuse than many existing solutions, which have to be discarded after use as decontamination is too time consuming.

The Face Shields have now been distributed throughout the country including Wicklow Covid Centre. They have also been delivered to various centres during the past week including the community intervention team in Dublin and the Cancer Care Daffodil Nurses who cover most of the country. They have also been delivered to nursing homes and GP surgeries around the country along with Public Health Nurses, the Red Cross and Gardai.

The executive committee consisting of President Sean Olohan with Treasurer Michael Lynn and Maria Neilan, Secretary , are in touch with all agencies within the local community on a weekly basis and all members are proud, willing, and able to help out and serve in any way possible.

The picture above shows the visor in use by Dr Rachael Wright at Newtownbutler GP surgery. She stated that it is very well made and feels a lot safer to use than her usual supplied visors attached to masks.







