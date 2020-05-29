Malicious fire destroys Tinahely Men’s Shed

Gardai in Tinahely are investigating a fire which has destroyed a section the local Men’s Shed.

Fire Services were called to the scene at Kelly’s Hill, close to the Tinahely GAA Grounds in the early hours of Friday morning.

Tools and equipment were also destroyed in the blaze.

Speaking to Wicklownews local Councillor John Mullen said ” I cannot believe this mindless act of vandalism, the work that these people do for our community is great, they are involved with the Tidy Towns, the schools, community gardens, you name it they are involved they are an asset to the town.

The largest workshop they have is totally gutted and it will cost thousands to repair, I am appealing to anyone who may have any information or may have seen anything no matter how small or insignificant they think it might be to call the Gardai at 059-6481022.

It is the third fire in the Tinahely area in recent weeks.