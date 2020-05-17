Message from Wicklow Garda Siochana re Phase 1

Tomorrow will see Phase 1 of the Government Restrictions come into force, Wicklow Gardai have issued the following message.

As part of the easing of restrictions, car parks, forests, walks and beaches are re-opening on Monday 18th May. It is important to remember that people wishing to visit these locations must be within 5 km and the Gardaí will be patrolling these areas.

Wicklow County Council, The OPW, National Parks and Wildlife Service and Coillte along with An Garda Síochána will be monitoring and reviewing the opening of these locations to ensure everyones safety.

Thank you to everyone who has been complying with the restrictions up to now. It has made a difference and saved lives. We would ask that this continues and that anyone availing of these re-opened locations would continue with social distancing, hand hygiene and please do not discard gloves or face masks.

Visit Garda Siochana Wicklow Facebook