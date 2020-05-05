Minor easing of Covid-19 restrictions come into effect today

Following the announcement last Friday evening by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar minor easing of Government restrictions come into effect today.

As of today the 2km limit for the purpose of exercise has been extended to 5km.

For people who are “Cocooning” the public health advice is to continue to do so. However from today it will be possible to go for a walk or a drive within 5km of your home if you avoid all contact with other people.

The Taoiseach also said on Friday ” The plan is to open the country in a slow, staged, phased way, 5 stages, 3 weeks apart, starting on May 18th, and all things going to plan the 5th stage will commence on August the 10th.

Phase 1 (18th May)

allow outdoor meetings between people from different households

open up childcare for healthcare workers

phased return of outdoor workers

open retailers which are primarily outdoor or those which were open during first level of restriction (e.g. opticians)

opening of certain outdoor public amenities

Phase 2 (8 June)

allow visits to households

develop plans and supports to open up business with consideration for safety of staff and customers

open small retail outlets and marts where social distancing can be observed

open public libraries

Phase 3 (29 June)

allow small social gatherings

opening of crèches, childminders and pre-schools for children of essential workers in phased manner

return to work for those with low levels of interaction

open non-essential retail outlets with street level entrance and exit

open playgrounds

Phase 4 (20 July)

opening of crèches, childminders and pre-schools for children of all other workers on a gradually increasing basis

return to work for those who cannot work from home

gradual easing of restrictions for higher risk services (e.g. Hairdressers)

opening of museums, galleries, places of worship

Phase 5 (10 August)

allow larger social gatherings

return to work across all sectors

on a phased basis, commencing at the beginning of the academic year 2020/2021, opening of primary and secondary schools and 3rd level institutions

further easing of restrictions on high risk retail services

The Roadmap also sets out a framework for future decision making, which will at all times be underpinned by public health advice. The Government will regularly assess the following criteria as we seek to keep the level of transmission low while gradually restarting our economy.