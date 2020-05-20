A new initiative from Wicklow County Council as part of National Biodiversity Week invites children to draw/paint a picture of what they are seeing or take a photograph and submit it to the “Nature on your Doorstep” project.

Thanks to COVID-19, children have been spending more time at home in recent weeks and more people than ever are noticing the bees, birds, plants and butterflies in their gardens, roadside verges and local area.

“The youth of today are the custodians of biodiversity tomorrow, so it is really important to provide opportunities to learn more about the natural world and to celebrate it,” commented Deirdre Burns, Heritage Officer, Wicklow County Council.

Children can submit their paintings, drawings or photographs to Heritage Officer, Wicklow County Council, County Buildings, Wicklow Town or by Email to wicklowheritage@gmail.com with “Nature on your Doorstep” in the subject line.

All entries will receive a copy of the Biodiversityof County Wicklowposter and will be in with a chance to win a Bumblebee identification guide produced by the National Biodiversity Data Centre. There are 20 of these fantastic handheld swatches up for grabs and they are invaluable for budding naturalists interested in identifying our 20 different bumblebee species in Ireland.

Entries received will form part of the Council’s “Together Apart” community archive and will be displayed online for Crinniu na nÓg on Saturday, 13th June.

The closing date for entries is Friday 5th June and all ages are welcome to submit their work. And don’t forget to include your age and postal address in order to receive the poster .

National Biodiversity Week is a great time to become more aware of the natural world around us and what is more inspiring than wildlife.