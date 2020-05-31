Notice for visitors to Blessington lakes

Visitors to Blessington lakes are being urged to refrain from swimming at all times.

Blessington Boat Rescue issued an appeal prior to the Bank Holiday weekend, but it seems to have fallen on deaf ears, as groups and families took to the water on Saturday.

There were reports of people swimming at Lacken, Vallymount and Ballyknocken.

The group wish to remind visitors that swimming is prohibited in the lakes, we want people to enjoy themselves but want to remind them there are hidden dangers and we have had tragedies over the years.

Remember to keep safe, stay out of the water and keep within your 5km.