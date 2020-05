Irish Water have advised that water will be turned off tonight in Greystones from 22.00 until 05.00 approximately.

This is to repair a leak on the 14 inch trunk main. All areas from Delgany village through to Windgates and up to Charlesland will be effected.

When water is turned back on it may take several hours for pressure to return back to normal.

Details are listed on the Irish Water website at http://wtr.ie/2WC2qtd