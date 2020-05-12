Our Wicklow Heritage – A Living Archive of Wicklow Communities

Wicklow County Council is delighted to welcome the launch of a new and expanded “Our Wicklow Heritage”, an innovative online community heritage hub for the county.

The website represents a collaboration of six individual heritage recording groups in the county which, under the guidance of Wicklow County Council’s Heritage Officer and the Archives Service, have joined the Irish Community Archive Network (ICAN).

ICAN is co-ordinated by the National Museum of Ireland and over the last eight months the various Wicklow groups have participated in training to manage and curate the heritage of their local areas.

In addition to the County Wicklow Heritage Site (first initiated five years ago as an action of the County Wicklow Heritage Plan), the extra participating groups are: Glens of Lead; Donard Imaal History; Medieval Bray Project; Delgany Heritage Village and the Glendalough Heritage Forum.

“Participating in community heritage archives is shown to generate considerable ‘Cultural Capital’ for communities, providing a stimulus for social cohesion and pride of place”, stated Lorna Elms, Outreach Officer with the National Museum of Ireland.

As well as preserving and showcasing the heritage of their local places, the participating groups also benefit from networking, mentoring and training.

Community archives are interactive, allowing interested individuals to upload and share photographs, articles, personal stories, oral histories and videos. Topics featured include everything from nature observations, to historical information, folklore and cultural heritage.

Deirdre Burns, Heritage Officer, Wicklow County Council, commented “In the current time of limited travel and restricted social interaction, ‘Our Wicklow Heritage’ provides a ready and accessible way for communities and individuals in Wicklow to stay connected through their heritage.”

Visit www.wicklowheritage.org for more information.