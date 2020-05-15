Safe to proceed with phase 1 – Varadkar

Taoiseach Leo Varadker has announced it is safe to proceed with Phase One of easing restrictions from Monday.

Speaking at a press conference this evening he said the guidance for Phase One is to stay at home except for the following five reasons:

1. go to work if your workplace is open & you can’t work from home

2. shop for items you need

3. exercise within 5 km of home

4. for medical reasons or to care for others

5. meet groups of no more than 4 friends or family outdoors

The four basic hygiene measures remain the same, which is to wash hands regularly; to maintain two-metre physical distance when possible; to sneeze or cough into your elbow or tissue; and to stay home and isolate if you feel unwell.

The following retailers can open: Hardware stores, builders’ merchants, and stores that provide supplies and tools essential for gardening, farming and agriculture; Garden centres and farmers’ markets; opticians/optometrists/outlets providing hearing test services, selling hearing aids and appliances; retailers involved in the sale, supply and repair of motor vehicles, motorcycles and bicycles and related facilities; office products and services; and Electrical, IT and phone sales, repair and maintenance services for home.

As part of our daily exercise you will be able to play a game of tennis or a round of golf, exercise in fitness classes outdoors (in small groups of up to four people once you don’t travel more than 5k from your home to do so).

Some public amenities such as public beaches and mountain walks will reopen and in every single case it is vital the a physical distance of two meters is observed.