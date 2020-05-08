Wicklow County Council Special Times and Locations for over 70’s to exercise outdoors

Wicklow County Council has designated a number of locations around the five Municipal Districts for people who are aged 70 and over or who are medically vulnerable to exercise outdoors in a quiet space, should they wish to do so.

The special designation – which will operate between the hours of 9am and 11am for the next couple of months – is in an effort to reduce the risk of Coronavirus infection.

Since March 27th older persons and vulnerable people at risk of catching Coronavirus were requested to protect themselves by cocooning and not to leave their homes until this week.

While people over the age of 70 are free to exercise elsewhere and at any time during the day within HSE guidelines, from Monday next (11th May) the following locations will be designated as areas which the Council will be asking members of the public to consider using the facilities outside of these hours.

The promenade from the pier to the playground, Wicklow town

Burnaby Park, Mill Road, Greystones

Tinahely Railway Walk

Baltinglass Park

Shillelagh Park

The Riverwalk, Arklow

Bray Promenade (not restricting access to the beach area)

People’s Park Bray

Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council, Cllr Irene Winters, said: “We are very conscious of the challenges COVID-19 has presented for us all, individuals, families and communities and the impact it has had on our daily lives. Normal life as we knew it has temporarily ceased to exist and the impact on the more vulnerable in our society has been even greater. We are reaching out to the goodwill of all citizens to embrace this request and to leave this two hour period as a quiet, dedicated space for those who have been cocooning.”

Chief Executive of Wicklow County Council, Mr Frank Curran, added: “The continued protection of elderly people and those with underlying health conditions is hugely important to us all as we move through the various phases of the Government’s five stage plan to ease the COVID-19 restrictions and reopen Ireland’s economy and society. It is hoped that by the Council introducing these small measures that it will assist to reduce the spread of the virus in the community particularly for the most vulnerable as they go outside for exercise and fresh air.”

Wicklow County Council urges members of the public to strictly adhere to the two metres physical distancing measures, to avoid other people as much as possible when out exercising and follow the Department of Health’s advice and keep themselves updated and informed.

The County Wicklow Community Call Helpline continues to operate every day from 8am to 8pm and is available to the elderly and vulnerable people who need urgent assistance at this time. Telephone 1800 868 399 or email covidsupport@wicklowcoco.ie.