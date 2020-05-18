“Together Apart” collecting Wicklow 2020 stories

A new initiative from Wicklow County Council is setting out to create a “People’s Archive” to capture and share photos, stories and experiences of Wicklow life 2020 and all are invited to participate.

Whether you are at home cocooning, remote working, home-schooling children or providing an essential service to keep society functioning, the “Together Apart: Wicklow 2020 Stories” would love to record your experiences.

As we are all only too aware, we are living through an unprecedented time in our history. The COVID-19 pandemic has turned the world on its head and with it the daily lives of all.

For many, being compelled to “Stay Home to Stay Safe” has awakened a new curiosity in local heritage, history and nature; others have learned new skills, rediscovered creative talents and taken up new hobbies.

Whether it is queues at your local supermarket, yoga in the kitchen, wildlife in your garden or proud baking achievements, your photographs and first-hand observations can really capture the moment and create a powerful record for future generations.

Restrictions around funerals have been particularly difficult at this time and the archive would be privileged to publish tributes to those who have passed.

This project is a joint initiative of Wicklow County Council’s Heritage Office, Archives and Library Service.

People of all ages are invited to participate by sending photographs, stories, drawings, poems, sketches, anecdotes, articles and observations. All content received will be archived and shared on our online community heritage website www.heritage.wicklowheritage.org.

People can contribute by Email via this website or else Email to: wicklow2020stories@gmail.com.

As we live through history, help us to help future generations have empathy and understanding of what it was really like to live ‘”Together Apart” in Wicklow in 2020.