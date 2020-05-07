fbpx

Turlough Hill Power Station to feature on RTE series Building Ireland

Turlough Hill Power Station will feature on the RTE 1 series ‘Building Ireland’ this evening (Thursday, May 7) at 8pm.

The Hydro power station which took 6 years to construct and was opened in 1974, at a cost of £22 million (IEP).

Ireland’s only pumped hydro-electric storage system, the station generates up to 292MW during peak demand periods and can go from standstill to full capacity in 70 seconds. It does this by releasing water from the upper reservoir and allowing it to flow through four turbines into the lower reservoir. During periods of lower demand, water is pumped back to the upper reservoir, ready to be used again. This helps flatten the ‘demand curve’ for electricity over any given 24-hour period and so is invaluable to the ESB grid.

The programme will also be available online after the broadcast on the RTE Player.

