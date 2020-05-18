Wicklow-based ad agency launches €250,000 #TogetherWeStand fund to help small Irish businesses

100 Irish businesses will be given a tailored digital marketing package worth €2,500 each.

Award winning ad agency In Good Company has announced a €250,000 fund as part of their #TogetherWeStand campaign to help small Irish businesses hit by the fallout of the Covid-19 crisis to sell online.



Small businesses who wish to apply can do so via the www.togetherwestand.ie website.

Each successful applicant will receive an initial strategy call from one of In Good Company’s digital marketing specialists. The purpose of this call is to advise you on how best your business can leverage the €2,500 #TogetherWeStand package to start selling successfully online within 30 days.

In addition, you will receive a €1,000 voucher towards the design and build out of your bespoke ecommerce website, a 15-second elevator video pitch which will help to tell your story, a one-month social media marketing plan including professionally designed content and help with the setup and management of your online advertising.

Businesses who are currently in the process of applying to their Local Enterprise Office for the Trading Online Voucher / Grant, can also apply to the #TogetherWeStand fund.

The fund will be open to small businesses on a first-come, first-served basis.

“Small businesses are hurting right now, and understandably so, but we wanted to come up with a way to help” said In Good Company MD Josh McKenna, “we want to stand with small businesses and not just help them survive, but actually flourish, maybe more than they had before.”

Small business owners who wish to apply to the #TogetherWeStand fund can do so via the www.togetherwestand.ie website.