Wicklow Chamber Active in Supporting Local Businesses

Wicklow Town & District Chamber have been extremely busy in assisting businesses to communicate to the local community during this very difficult time for small businesses in the county and throughout the country.

When you visit the Wicklow Town & District Chamber website, www.wicklowchamber.ie, you will get a comprehensive list of all businesses who are either still operating for normal or restricted business hours or who are operating online.

In addition to this listing, all of those businesses are being promoted through the Wicklow Town Community Facebook page, which is updated daily by key members of the Chamber.

Wicklow Chamber are pleased to confirm that the Wicklow Business Network meetings have recommenced via Zoom every Wednesday under the chairmanship of John Smith and there has been an enthusiastic response to this initiative, which enabled local businesses to support each-other through this difficult time.

Rosie Cooney, Chamber President and Susana Costello, Chamber administrator have maintained ongoing important communications regarding Government information on Covid-19, ensuring that members are kept up to date on all the latest information that will have an impact on how the business community will be affected by these changes to emergency legislation.

The Chamber are planning to work with Wicklow County Council and other important community partners to promote and develop a “Shop Local First” initiative, which it hopes will encourage the local population of Wicklow Town & District to support our local businesses, shops and hospitality outlets as and when they are allowed to reopen.

Rosie Cooney, Chamber President has expressed her sincere thanks to the local community for continuing to support all of the local shops that have been allowed to remain open currently. She expressed special thanks to those local businesses, who are on the front-line, for providing essential services to the locality during this period. “Truly, they are our local heroes”, she said.

She expressed thanks also, to all of the local emergency services and the Gardai for their continued services beyond the call of duty.