Wicklow Fire Services have issued an appeal to the public not to use disposable BBQs or light campfires in wooded upland areas.

The dryness caused by the recent good weather and lack of rain has made it possible for even the smallest of fires to expand and cause widespread damage in these areas.

The appeal comes as Wicklow Fire Services were called to Bray earlier this week to the scene of a gorse fire which, due to its intensity, had to be extinguished from three seperate locations.