Wicklow Frontline Workers highlighted in on-line film series

THROUGH THE PANE an online film project showcasing the work of Irish frontline workers across all sectors, highlights several Wicklow frontline workers and volunteers playing important roles in the fight against Covid 19.



Through the Pane is an uplifting, human-interest online film project showing how we can find light and hope even in the darkest of times. The series documents an important time in our history, providing personal insight into the daily work of frontline workers and volunteers in the fight against Covid 19. Among those featured so far are Wicklow nurses Maria & Peter O’Toole, Wicklow County Council Community worker Deirdre Whitfield, Joyce Evans Kinsella from Pettitt’s Supervalu Arklow and Jessica Davis, a Wicklow Civil Defence volunteer.

A volunteer run project by a group of filmmakers, Through the Pane is directed by Cathy Dunne, Produced by Maggie Ryan and Researched & Developed by Wicklow Filmmaker Sinéad O’Loughlin. A new video is released online every Tuesday and Thursday through their social media platforms and Through the Pane youtube channel.

The unique project features filmed conversations through the home windows of frontline workers as they arrive back from their shifts. This provides a safe space for the production team and the interviewee to comply with social distancing guidelines as well as visually highlighting the pandemic with the separation of the window.



Speaking about the project, Director CATHY DUNNE said:



“We are a group of filmmakers who were motivated to create this project as our voluntary contribution to help. We observed that in countries a few weeks ahead of Ireland in the battle against the virus, the public began to feel fatigued of the isolation and the regulations which leads to low public morale and a strain on mental health. Through the Pane is our way of showcasing that together we can get through this and we should stay at home to support those people who can’t.

We feel a duty in documenting all frontline heroes at this period in history and we hope the films will help to sustain the public morale as the timeline of the pandemic extends. We also want to highlight the work being completed across all sectors, not just healthcare and that’s why we have sought out interviews from a diverse and inclusive mix of frontline workers.”