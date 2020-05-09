Wicklow included in Status Yellow Thunder Warning

Wicklow along with 13 other counties have been included in a Status Yellow Thunder Warning.

The warning which was issued this evening will remain in effect until 10pm this evening.

Forecast

Localised heavy downpours and slow-moving thunderstorms for a time this evening with some hail, mainly over the Southern half of the country with a few further north.

TONIGHT

The heavy showers will die out later this evening, while cloud and patchy outbreaks of rain moves into northern areas. Tonight cloud will increase generally over the country as the Northeast wind picks up bring in some showery bursts of rain. Lowest temperatures tonight around 4 to 7 Celsius in the North, but no lower than 8 to 11 degrees in Southern parts.