Wicklow ranked among least equipped counties for remote work

A new report has shown that residents of Co. Wicklow are among the least equipped to work remotely from home due to coronavirus.

Taking everything from internet speeds and laptop access into account, a new survey by OpenSky has found that almost a quarter of Irish office workers do not have the right tools or means to work from home.

Wicklow was classed among the least prepared to work remotely from home, while counties Wexford and Tipperary are among the best to accommodate remote work.

Many office workers have been working from home since late March, with tech giants Google insisting that their 8,000 + employees work from home as soon as a case of COVID-19 was suspected.

It is a part of what we are now calling ‘the new normal’, and following rumors that few restrictions will be eased this month, it looks as if our new normal could last a while longer.