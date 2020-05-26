Wicklow students urged to register early to receieve Leaving Cert results in case website crashes

Leaving Cert students in Wicklow are being urged to register for their online projected grades as soon as possible in order to avoid any potential traffic issues that could arise on the day.

With such a high volume of people expected to be accessing the portal, it is feared that the website may crash if too many people attempt to access it at once. This is why the government are urging students to register as soon as possible and not leave it until the last minute.

Students have until 10pm on Thursday night to register online. The portal will ask numerous questions of the students including which level they would like to be assessed at.

“This is a brand-new system that has been necessary to introduce because of the decisions we have had to take as we respond to the covid-19 situation” said Education Minister, Joe McHugh.

“The important message for Leaving Certificate students is that they must now register by Thursday at 10pm to ensure that they can receive their Leaving Certificate calculated grades.

“It is also essential that students confirm their levels at this time so that schools can complete the task of providing information for each student about their expected level of performance in each subject.”

Students can register here, and a support helpline has been established to help anyone experiencing issues with the website.