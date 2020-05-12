WMD to honour Postman Pat’s Pier Paintings

The Wicklow Municipal District are to honour local man Pat Davis for his contribution to the town in the shape of his colourful paintings which decorate the pier.

The proposal was made on Monday by town Councillor Paul O’Brien, speaking to Wicklownews Councillor O’Brien said

“For years now Pat has been painting pictures of boats and ships on the pier and I felt his work should to be recognised, as they are unique, they are world famous, tourists to the town can always be seen taking pictures and even with Pat himself if he happens to be painting when they are there.

Pat does this all in his own time and at his own expense, when we get over the present conditions we plan to erect a plaque in honour of Pat’s work on the pier & present him with a contribution towards future works, of which I’m sure there’ll be more of.

I want to thank my fellow Councillors who backed my proposal wholeheartedly and I look forward to the day when we can honour Pat.”

Pat who is well known not just in Wicklow Town but throughout east Wicklow through his work as a postman with An Post, started painting boats on the pier in the 70’s and has so far painted 46 which includes local RNLI boats the Titanic and the Asgard, it is hoped that he will paint his fiftieth by the end of the year, which he say’s will be a surprise.

(Pics. Ceaneacht O’Hoctun)