1 death and 11 new cases of Coronavirus reported

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 1 person with COVID-19 has died.

There has now been a total of 1,736 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Monday 29 June, the HPSC has been notified of 11 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,473 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

4 new cases have been reported in County Wicklow bringing the total to 701 confirmed cases

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

As of midnight Monday 29 June, 429,698 tests have been carried out. Over the past week, 24,607 tests were carried out. 116 tests were positive, giving a positivity rate of 0.5%.