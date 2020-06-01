1 death and 25 new cases of Coronavirus confirmed

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been notified that 1 person diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland has died – bringing the total deaths to 1,679.

25 additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed.

There have now been 25,201 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 7 confirmed cases. The figure of 25,201 confirmed cases reflects this.

Three new cases have been reported in County Wicklow, the number of confirmed cases in the County now stands at 670.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Friday 5 June (25,176 cases), reveals: