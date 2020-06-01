1 death and 25 new cases of Coronavirus confirmed

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been notified that 1 person diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland has died – bringing the total deaths to 1,679.
25 additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed.
There have now been 25,201 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 7 confirmed cases. The figure of 25,201 confirmed cases reflects this.
Three new cases have been reported in County Wicklow, the number of confirmed cases in the County now stands at 670.
Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Friday 5 June (25,176 cases), reveals:
- 57% are female and 43% are male
- the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years
- 3,321 cases (13%) have been hospitalised
- of those hospitalised, 409 cases have been admitted to ICU
- 8,057 cases are associated with healthcare workers
- Dublin has the highest number of cases at 12,139 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,529 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,428 cases (6%)
- of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 39%, close contact accounts for 59%, travel abroad accounts for 2%