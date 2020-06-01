1 death and 77 new cases of Coronavirus confirmed

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been notified that 1 person diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland has died – bringing the total deaths to 1,650 (3 deaths have been denotified).

77 additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed.

There have now been 25,062 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

No new cases have been reported in County Wicklow.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Saturday 30 May (24,985 cases), reveals:

57% are female and 43% are male

the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

3,286 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

of those hospitalised, 408 cases have been admitted to ICU

7,968 cases are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 12,052 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,514 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,417 cases (6%)

of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 39%, close contact accounts for 58%, travel abroad accounts for 2%

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer in the Department of Health, commented: “We have now had more than 25,000 cases of COVID-19 in Ireland and while 90% of patients have recovered, more than 3,285 people have been hospitalised and sadly 1,650 have died.

COVID-19 is a new disease, for which we have no vaccine and we have no cure.

As restrictions ease and we begin to resume social and economic life, we must do all we can to prevent a second wave.

It is vital that we continue to practice hand and cough hygiene and social distancing, with the additional hygiene measure of face coverings in appropriate settings.

It is important to give space to our vulnerable people when out and about.

We must continue to do all we can to interrupt the spread of this virus.”