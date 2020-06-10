10 year old dies following accident in County Carlow

A 10 year old male cyclist seriously injured in a road traffic collision involving a cyclist and a jeep that occurred in the Ballymartin area of Borris, County Carlow on Thursday 25th June 2020, has passed away from his injuries at Temple Street Children’s University Hospital.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for any witnesses to this collision to come forward, particularly any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area at the time to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 913 6620 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.