2 deaths and 22 cases of Coronavirus confirmed

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been notified that 2 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died – bringing the total deaths to 1,715.

Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 death. The figure of 1,715 deaths reflects this.

22 additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed.

There have now been 25,374 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 16 cases. The figure of 25,374 cases reflects this.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said:

“Of the 22 confirmed cases we are reporting to you today, 9 of these were diagnosed in people under the age of 35. It is important for us all to remember that COVID-19 is a disease that can affect everyone, of any age or background. No one should feel that this is a disease that does not affect them.

“This virus is highly infectious and, as a result, the return of widespread community transmission remains a very real risk. To protect us all, especially our oldest and most vulnerable, personal preventative behaviours such as good and frequent hand washing, social distancing and respiratory etiquette remain as crucial as they were at the outset of this crisis.”